Woolford defends his choices

Despondent Simon Woolford admitted that his side is in a rut after the Giants were dragged further into the relegation dog fight on Sunday.

The Giants were nilled at home for a second game running as they went down 24-0 to Castleford, a result that leaves them joint bottom of Super League with three games to go. Another inept offensive display has left their survival aspirations in serious doubt, and their head coach is clearly perturbed.

“It’s a concern for all of us,” he admitted.

“At the moment we’re working hard enough, but we have to find a way to transfer it from training into a game. At the moment we’re in a bit of a rut and down on confidence.

“We’re a young team, so it’s going to be a tough battle to get it out of them. We’ve got a week off now and it’s a long time to stew over how poor we were again today.

“We need to simplify things and go back a couple of steps, make sure we prepare well and get them ready for the next three weeks. It’s not a time for bollocking the players, that’s for sure. We’ve to find a way to get confidence into the young group and prepare well for Hull. Hopefully, we can find a way.”