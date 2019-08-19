Chester’s huge relief

Chris Chester has admitted to succumbing to emotion after witnessing his Wakefield Trinity side take a significant step towards Super League survival.

Trinity ended a run of five successive losses – and just one victory in their last eleven league games – with a 38-10 win at Hull KR that keeps their heads firmly above water in the battle to avoid the drop.

They are still two points clear of now-bottom trio Huddersfield, Rovers and London. But that is in effect three points due to a superior points difference with just three games left.

And Chester said: “I got emotional with the boys in the sheds. Coaching can be a lonely place at times and it certainly has been that over the last eight or nine weeks.

“It’s a huge relief. It’s been the most challenging period I’ve had as a coach, but that performance was first-class from my boys. I’m really proud of them, and to keep them scoreless in the second half, they didn’t want Hull KR to score. We were desperate, we knew how important this game was and we were the more desperate out of the two teams.”

