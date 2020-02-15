Woolford delighted with great Huddersfield start

Simon Woolford admitted to feeling far more content after watching Huddersfield pick up a second straight win to open the Super League season.

A 12-10 win saw the Giants remain unbeaten to start the season after Aidan Sezer’s later try.

It took Huddersfield seven games to register two victories last year, leaving them in a much healthier place than last season.

“You don’t win competitions in February but you can certainly lose them,” Woolford said.

“We saw that last year when we won just one of our first six and our season was dead and buried. We have recruited really well and have a healthy squad so that helps.

“The most important thing for me is that as much pressure as we put ourselves under they scored two tries. We would have lost that game 100 times out of 100 last year but we found a way to hang in.

“Some people will say got a couple of lucky calls late but the harder you work the luckier you become. While there’s still a lot to work on from an attack point of view, defensively our attitude towards defending our own line was there for all to see so we’ll take that win and build on it.”