Woolford praises young forward duo after Giant win

Huddersfield Giants Head Coach Simon Woolford has praised his young forward duo of Matty English and Oliver Wilson after the pair came off the bench to turn the tide for their side.

The Giants found themselves 8-0 down and had seen influential hooker Adam O’Brien stretchered off but Woolford believed the inclusion of English and Wilson, on debut for the Giants, turned the game.

“When Wilson and English came off the bench, they really turned the game for us,” Woolford said.

“They ran hard and with purpose, found their fronts and got quick play the balls which enabled us to get more field position.”

“We’ve been in a dark place the last three or four weeks. There’ve been some honesty sessions. Tonight we let our actions talk which we haven’t bene so good at.

“It’s getting to the stage of the season where the time for talk was over and it was the time for actions and I thought collectively, for long periods, our efforts were fantastic.”