Reynolds rejoins Featherstone

Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Reynolds has rejoined Featherstone Rovers on a one-month loan deal.

Reynolds has already had a spell with the Championship outfit in 2019, spending March at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Reynolds returned to his parent club after playing four games for the Rovers and managed six appearances for Wakefield.

“It’s pleasing when players who are unfortunately not getting a game with their parent clubs want to come to us,” said Featherstone Head Coach, Ryan Carr.

“It speaks volumes of the playing group that we have here and a good rap for all my staff that these players from other clubs want to come here. He had offers from other clubs and he asked to come to us. We’re ecstatic to have him back on board for at least the next month.”