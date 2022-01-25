Workington Town appoint new chairman

Championship club Workington Town have appointed John Pleasants as their chairman on a full-time basis.

Pleasants has been acting as interim chair over the past month, following the decision of previous chairman Les Smallwood to step down after more than three years in the role.

A Workington fan of nearly 60 years as well as a former rugby union player for Workington Zebras, Pleasants said it was a “dream come true” to take up the position.

“I have always been a sport nut, both playing and watching, and to be in my current position is a dream come true, although I don’t underestimate the challenge,” he said.

“I believe firmly that we need a new sports stadium for the Town and Reds (Workington AFC), if we are to develop fully the potential of both clubs. I’m currently a member of the Sports Village project team, so definitely at the sharp end of the process to make the current vision for a stadium and community pitch a reality.

“This season will be a real challenge for us as a club in the RL Championship, but we are up for the fight, and so long as the fans continue to support us, and believe in what we are doing I am sure we can succeed.

“Success for me this year is firstly survival, and with the wind in the right direction, and good home crowds, to finish in the top half of the table.

“This year we have to continue to put a solid foundation in place at the club, based on a sensible business strategy that will allow us to keep strengthening the playing squad, and to also be at the heart of the whole community of West Cumbria.”

Workington were promoted from League 1 last season and begin their Championship campaign this Sunday at home to Newcastle Thunder.