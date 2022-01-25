Catalans Dragons on cusp of new TV deal

Catalans Dragons are close to agreeing a new TV deal with beIN and Sky Sports which will see their home matches broadcast live this season.

The two French clubs in Super League have been in negotiations with beIN and the French federation over recent weeks, with the aim of agreeing a joint deal.

Last season’s Grand Finalists Catalans are now in the process of finalising an agreement, according to local media outlet L’Indépendent, having agreed to bear the production costs for matches at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

However, Toulouse Olympique, who will compete in Super League for the first time this season, are yet to reach an agreement for their matches at Stade Ernest Wallon and are now understood to be working on their own TV deal.

For Catalans, the deal will be welcome news and a return to the partnership with French broadcaster BeIN that they had between 2011 and the end of the 2019 season, as well as for a handful of matches last season.

L’Indépendent report that Sky’s coverage of any Catalans matches in the UK will also be shown on beIN, although it is not yet confirmed that the same will apply vice versa with Catalans home matches back on Sky through the beIN feed as was the case in previous deals.

Sky helped finance coverage of the Dragons’ play-off match against Hull KR at the end of last year and have already committed to having cameras in Toulouse for their first Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants next month, as well as the first all-French clash in Perpignan in March.