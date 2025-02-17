Workington Town complete double signing on eve of League One season

WORKINGTON TOWN have completed a double signing on the eve of the new season.

Millom hooker Jude Lupton, nephew of former Workington and Super League player Peter Lupton, and Cockermouth Titans outside back Spencer Fulton have stepped up from the local amateur ranks after impressing coach Jonty Gorley during recent trial spells.

“Jude came in during pre-season as a favour for his dad Graham,” explained Gorley.

“The idea was for him to get some experience, then go back to Millom, where we’d keep an eye on him.

“But after seeing him and how he fitted in and that he was up to speed with everything fitness-wise, I rewarded him with a run out in our pre-season game against Barrow.

“He didn’t look out of place and was very good defensively. He didn’t miss a tackle against a good, big side and his service from dummy-half was on the button.

“Regarding Spencer, a lot of credit must go to Liam McAvoy (the former Whitehaven player and coaching staff member who is now at Cockermouth).

“It was Liam who “tipped” me off about him and said he’s a fit lad who is tough and can defend a bit. He wasn’t wrong.

“Spencer was probably our best player at Barrow, defensively very good for his first game straight out of the amateurs, and he scored a great try too.

“Throughout pre season he has impressed me with his attitude towards training and his fitness and I know when he puts on a Town shirt, he’ll give his all.”