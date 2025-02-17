Goole Vikings generating strong interest says owner

GOOLE VIKINGS owner Mark Richardson believes the club’s vision is being shared by the local community.

The Vikings were awarded a third-tier place ahead of Bedford Tigers and Anglian Vipers and have already claimed the scalp of London Broncos in the Challenge Cup.

Their first league game is at home to Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday.

With a coaching staff led by former Hull star Scott Taylor and a playing roster including former Super League players Brett Ferres, Thomas Minns and Jamie Shaul, the Vikings are determined to make their mark.

Richardson said: “I’ve always been very ambitious. I run my own business and I’ve been involved in a few Rugby League clubs with sponsorship.

“My business will support this, but looking at the economics and the people we can link up with and those who have reached out to us, we are optimistic.

“We have been lucky that the whole storm around us entering League One has generated people coming to us.”

Hull KR forward Leo Tennison has joined on loan.