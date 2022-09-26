Workington Town more stable says new coach Anthony Murray

New Workington Town head coach Anthony Murray says he has had assurances that the worst of the club’s plight is over.

The relegated Championship club said they were in a “fragile” position in the final months of the season and agreed pay cuts with players while others were let go.

Former player Gary Murdock has returned to the club in the role of director of rugby ahead of their return to League One, while another ex-Town player has replaced outgoing boss Chris Thorman as Murray takes the reins.

“It’s been well documented, some of the financial difficulties the club have had towards the back end of the season,” said Murray, who has left North Wales Crusaders where he did a commendable job with back-to-back third-place finishes in the third tier.

“That’s why they’ve brought Gary Murdock in to try and stabilise the club.

“There are lots of people working hard there to make sure the club is in a stable position.

“I’ve had assurances that the club is stable and coming through to the right side of where they need to be financially. I’m sure things will work out.”

Murray, who played for Town in the 2003 season and has coached in Cumbria at Millom and Barrow Raiders, is well up for the challenge of putting together the fractured pieces that this year’s issues have left.

“Wherever you are a coach, each club has its challenges,” he said.

“We’re on with recruitment now and we’re trying to sign the right players for the club. Hopefully we can have a decent campaign next season in League One.”

Murray had great sympathy with Workington’s plight, after having faced financial difficulties at North Wales in his first spell in charge there.

He said: “The same thing happened at Crusaders and I know how difficult that can be, not just for the club and fans and directors, but it has a massive impact on the players as well. Nobody wants to find themselves in that position.

“But what was great is that the players, all the fans and people in the local area came together to try and get through that difficult period, which was similar at the Crusaders.

“When you’ve got good people around like that, you come through trouble and get back on the right track.”

