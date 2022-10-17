World Cup disciplinary: Samoa and Lebanon stars banned as England man accused of tripping

FOLLOWING the first meeting of the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel which took place on 17 October, the following sanctions have been issued:

· Anthony Milford (Samoa): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 match penalty notice

· Adam Doueihi (Lebanon): Grade A Foul and/or abusive language to a Match Official, 1 match penalty notice

The following players received cautions:

· Dom Young (England): Tripping

· Dale Ferguson (Scotland): Other Contrary Behaviour

The deadline to challenge the decisions is 11am on Tuesday 18 October.