Hull KR star cited for unusual incident in World Cup win

WELL the weekend’s disciplinary has now been looked at by the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel and there can be no complaints for the two players banned.

The following sanctions have been handed out by the MRP:

· Anthony Milford (Samoa): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 match penalty notice

· Adam Doueihi (Lebanon): Grade A Foul and/or abusive language to a Match Official, 1 match penalty notice

The following players received cautions:

· Dom Young (England): Tripping

· Dale Ferguson (Scotland): Other Contrary Behaviour

Meanwhile, Hull KR star Frankie Halton was cited by the Match Review Panel for an unusual incident which yielded no ban.

Halton was cited for “Pulling an opponent’s hair”, with the MRP detailing that “Player tries to grab opponent who has made a break and makes contact with the hair but let’s go immediately upon contact.”

With five matches gone, just two bans handed out suggests that players have been clamping down on their own disciplinary following a tough crackdown by referees in both hemispheres during the 2022 season.