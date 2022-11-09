World Cup executive to run alongside Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield in epic Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge

RUGBY League legend and RLWC2021 ambassador Kevin Sinfield OBE recently announced his latest fundraising challenge, with the former England and Leeds Rhinos star set to undertake an epic Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

This latest test of endurance will see Sinfield cover nearly 65 kilometres per day for seven days before finishing on the pitch at Old Trafford at half-time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup Final.

Joining Kevin on day three of the running challenge will be Jon Dutton the World Cup Chief Executive.

Dutton will join Sinfield from Ponteland at 10:00am and run alongside the former England captain for 18 kilometres, until they arrive at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, the location where RLWC2021 kicked off just under a month ago, where they will be joined by the three RLWC trophies.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive at RLWC2021 commented: “For me, it is an absolute privilege to run alongside Kevin, for what is a small part of his monumental challenge. To see his dedication and perseverance to his great friend Rob Burrow, and everyone else affected by MND, is something everyone in the country has been captivated by.

“The whole challenge will build to an incredible finish as he enters the field at Old Trafford at half time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday 19 November, and we couldn’t be prouder to have him as an ambassador of our great sport.”

Kevin Sinfield commented: “Jon reached out and showed his support by accepting my invitation to join me for a section of the run, and I’m really pleased he’ll be there.

“To have him and the tournament showing their support in what will be a very busy Finals week is absolutely terrific.”

Sinfield’s epic challenges in 2020 and 2021 have already raised over £5 million but now he is set to go even further in 2022 on a week-long challenge that continue to raise awareness to Motor Neurone Disease.