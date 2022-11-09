St Helens and Warrington Wolves pay tribute to former player Bobby Wanbon following his death

ST HELENS and Warrington Wolves have paid tribute to former player Bobby Wanbon following his death aged 78.

Born in Port Talbot on 16th November 1943, Wanbon went to St Joseph’s School in Aberavon, starting out at Aberavon Greenstars before playing for the main club in the area, Aberavon RFC.

Wanbon was finally picked to play for Wales against England at Twickenham, scoring a try in an 11-11 draw in January 1968. He was dropped for Wales’s next match, against Scotland, and so decided to switch to rugby league.

He signed for St. Helens from Aberavon, just nine days after appearing for Wales, for a signing-on fee of £4,500. Later that year, he became a dual-code international, as he was one of 12 debutants in the Welsh side that beat England in the return of the European Championships.

At Knowsley Road, Wanbon made 79 appearances, scoring 18 tries before moving to Warrington for a £2,000 transfer fee in September 1971.

He made 40 appearances during the 1972/73 season, scoring 12 tries, when Warrington won the League Leaders’ Rose Bowl.