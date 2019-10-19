World Cup Nines ends for England sides

Both England teams have been knocked out of the World Cup Nines.

The men’s side bowed out at the semi-final stage after defeat to New Zealand, with the women exiting at the pool stage after defeats to the Kiwi Ferns and the Jillaroos.

Both sides had won their opening games on Friday, but struggled on day two of the event.

Wayne Bennett’s side suffered a shock 16-13 defeat to Lebanon in the group stage, but qualified after defeating France 38-4 while Lebanon lost to Wales, seeing England qualify on points difference.

Ash Handley scored twice in the victory over France, with Gareth Widdop and Sam Tomkins crossing against Lebanon.

However, they were on the wrong end of a Shaun Johnson masterclass in the semi-final as they were defeated by New Zealand 22-6, with Jermaine McGillvary scoring England’s only try.

As for the Lionesses, they found the going tough as they comfortable defeats in both games.

Australia scored seven tries as England went down 42-4 in round two, with Georgia Wilson grabbing the consolation try, with New Zealand also scoring seven tries in a 33-4 reverse. Amy Hardcastle scored for England.