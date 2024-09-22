St Helens secure Women’s Super League Grand Final spot after tough win over Wigan Warriors

ST HELENS cruised into the Super League Grand Final after overcoming a stubborn Wigan Warriors in an 18-4 win.

Wigan started the brighter of the two sides when Izzy Rowe broke through in the first minute, but Saints held on and intercepted and they too bombed a chance moments later following a superb Vicky Whitfield run.

The Warriors looked in the mood, though, and they forced a drop-out when a teasing Rowe kick was batted out by Phoebe Hook.

That being said, ill-discipline hampered Wigan and the hosts took advantage, Emily Rudge going in off a wonderful Zoe Harris pass in the 14th minute. Faye Gaskin converted for a 6-0 lead.

However, the Warriors were looking to spread the ball at every opportunity, and the visitors’ off-the-cuff style paid dividends moments later when Anna Davies broke down the right wing.

Davies, in turn, fed Georgia Wilson with Jenna Foubister on hand to take a brilliant pass and slide over, despite the attentions of three defenders. Rowe, though, missed a sitter of a conversion with Saints still leading 6-4.

The home side were finding it difficult to hang onto the coattails on the Warriors, but a number of mistakes invited more pressure from Saints – but stern Wigan defence kept the hosts out.

And Denis Betts’ side almost punished their opponents when Rowe sent a ball out wide to Davies, but a magnificent Leah Burke tackle forced the Wigan winger into touch.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the opening first 40 minutes, but neither baulked as half-time approached with Saints still holding a 6-4 lead at the break.

The Warriors, however, couldn’t have started much worse immediately following the resumption with Rowe’s kick-off going out on the full.

And Saints made Wigan pay, a tremendous Gaskin pass hit Burke beautifully, and Super League’s top try-scorer added yet another to her collection. Gaskin couldn’t convert but the hosts now led 10-4.

Whatever Matty Smith had said at half-time had certainly worked, with Saints piling on the pressure as Rachael Woosey crossed in the corner after a brilliant Katie Mottershead break. Gaskin was wayward with the extras with the hosts now 14-4 up.

But another Rowe kick-off went out on the full as Saints revelled in the halfback’s mistakes. And even though Davies went close, the visitors were making errors aplenty despite Saints leading by just ten.

Burke almost had another just after the hour before she did grab her 27th of the season off a stellar Jodie Cunningham pass with eight minutes to go. Gaskin couldn’t convert, but Saints were now too far ahead for Wigan to get back into proceedings with an 18-4 lead.

GAMESTAR: Zoe Harris’ kicking game was brilliant throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Two St Helens tries just after half-time made it 14-4 – and Wigan had no reply.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jenna Foubister’s try was a thing of beauty, involving a stellar Anna Davies break.

St Helens

1 Beri Salihi

20 Phoebe Hook

4 Erin Stott

30 Rachael Woosey

5 Leah Burke

6 Zoe Harris

7 Faye Gaskin

8 Vicky Whitfield

9 Tara Jones

10 Shanny Crowl

12 Emily Rudge

11 Paige Travis

13 Jodie Cunningham

Substitutes

14 Naomi Williams

16 Darcy Stott

19 Katie Mottershead

22 Megan Williams

Tries: Rudge (14), Burke (42, 72), Woosey (46)

Goals: Gaskin 1/3

Wigan Warriors

1 Grace Banks

3 Anna Davies

39 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

5 Ellise Derbyshire

32 Isabel Rowe

37 Jenna Foubister

10 Holly Speakman

33 Carys Marsh

8 Alice Fisher

12 Mary Coleman

13 Victoria Molyneux

14 Rachel Thompson

Substitutes

21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

23 Kaitlin Hilton

26 Cerys Jones

34 Ruby Hunter

Tries: Foubister (18)

Goals: Rowe 0/1

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Player of the Match

Saints: ; Warriors:

Penalty count 3-4

Half-time: 6-4

Referee: Luke Bland

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4; 10-4, 14-4

