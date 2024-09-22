York Valkyrie hold on to beat Leeds Rhinos and reach Women’s Super League Grand Final

LEEDS RHINOS 10

YORK VALKYRIE 12

SAM BROCKSOM, AMT Headingley Stadium, Sunday

YORK VALKYRIE are on track to retain their BWSL title after a close victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Kelsey Gentles and Savannah Andrade helped the Valkyrie to a hard-fought victory as they saw off a late comeback.

The Rhinos have never beaten York at AMT Headingley, with the result making it four wins from four away for Lindsay Anfield’s side.

Ebony Stead and Lucy Murray would cross for the Rhinos but it was too little, too late in the end, in a result that sees their 2024 season ended.

York had the first chance of the game, and the first decision for video-referee Liam Rush came inside five minutes. Sade Rihari’s kick fooled the Leeds defence, with the bounce of the ball coming away from Amy Hardcastle trying to clear. Lisa Parker was closest for York, but it would eventually be Keara Bennett who defused the situation.

Multiple errors from the Rhinos gave York more good ball opportunities. The Valkyrie were comfortable in spreading the play, with Leeds’ defence being tested on multiple occasions. On ten minutes, Bella Sykes was forced to leave the field through injury, to weaken an already light middle unit compared to the Valkyrie’s.

York would eventually make their possession and territory count as the first forty reached the half way mark.

Woman of Steel nominee Georgie Hetherington, filling in for Tara-Jane Stanley, who was injured in the previous meeting between the sides, broke the Leeds line in the centre of the field, before being brought down by Ebony Stead 15 metres out. York’s attacking line was quicker than the defence of the Rhinos, and Kelsey Gentles capitalised on an unset Rhinos try-line. The second rower crashed her way over to the left of the posts, taking a couple of defenders with her. Rhiannon Marshall, a former Rhino, slotted over the conversion, giving York a 0-6 advantage.

Hetherington would soon get over the line herself, after forcing her way through from dummy-half. Referee Aaron Belafonte was unsure of the decision, giving another decision to video-referee Rush. Replays showed the York fullback lose possession over the line, meaning Leeds received a 20-metre restart.

Leeds’ opening chance came shortly before the half-hour mark. The Rhinos overloaded the short side and tried to use the advantage to go close through Stead, but strong defence once again from York forced an error from the young Leeds fullback.

The Rhinos had a similar chance a minute before the half-time whistle, but again Lindsay Anfield’s side kept them out. At the break, the score was 0-6 to the visitors.

Leeds’ hope for more possession and territory in the second half started off exactly how they didn’t want it to. A high kick from Rihari, combined with strong line speed from the outside backs, forced a knock-on from Liv Whitehead. The winger dropped the ball 20 metres out and Andrade was quickest to react to the loose ball as she picked it up and scored under the posts. Marshall’s conversion increased the lead to 12 after three minutes of the second half.

York’s opportunist try would then be backed up by strong defence. Sophie Robinson tried to go down the right edge but a big tackle from Carrie Roberts kept her out. The defensive effort from the Valkyrie was a huge part of their victory.

It wasn’t until 15 minutes from the end that Leeds would start to make a comeback. Stead, who had been a shining light in a poor Leeds attack, opened the Rhinos’ account. The speedster fullback showed her skill to beat the defence and crossed to the left of the posts. Bennett’s conversion gave Leeds even more hope that they could pull back an unlikely victory. With ten to go, the Rhinos trailed 6-12.

Six minutes from time, the Rhinos were by now in full control. With the crowd behind them, they stormed up the field set by set. Their hopes were helped further by a sin-bin for Tamzin Renouf. The York halfback took out Ruby Walker after she had passed the ball. After a video-referee check, Belafonte sent her to the sinbin.

Three minutes from time, the Rhinos found their way over once again. Evie Cousins looked certain to score from Walker’s kick but she was taken down before she got the ball. Luckily for Leeds, Lucy Murray was there to ground the ball before it went dead to put them a conversion away to level up.

Bennett’s sideline conversion did not have the distance, however, as the Valkyrie celebrated the ball stopping short of the goalposts.

It had been a close and hard-fought match, but York saw the game out and will now look to retain their BWSL title.

GAMESTAR: Georgie Hetherington proved why she is a Woman of Steel nominee, as she showed her class, producing chances for York throughout the game.

GAMEBREAKER: Savannah Andrade’s try minutes after the second half got underway gave York a two-score lead which would eventually be enough to bring home the victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: In a game that lacked in attacking flair, the defensive efforts of York Valkyrie were imperative to their victory, keeping Leeds to nil for over an hour.

RHINOS

34 Ebony Stead

21 Evie Cousins

4 Amy Hardcastle

2 Sophie Robinson

18 Olivia Whitehead

6 Hanna Butcher (C)

7 Caitlin Casey

12 Bella Sykes

9 Keara Bennett

25 Ella Donnelly

11 Shona Hoyle

17 Lucy Murray

13 Bethan Dainton

Subs (all used)

10 Izzy Northrop

20 Kaiya Glynn

33 Ruby Bruce

35 Ruby Walker

18th woman (not used)

22 Jenna Greening

Also in 20-woman squad

5 Sophie Nuttall

19 Grace Field

Tries: Stead (68), Murray (77)

Goals: Bennett 1/2

VALKYRIE

5 Georgie Hetherington

28 Remi Wilton

26 Carrie Roberts

36 Lisa Parker

2 Eboni Partington

6 Sade Rihari

3 Tamzin Renouf

10 Jasmine Bell

8 Liv Wood

29 Izzy Brennan

11 Lacey Owen

12 Savannah Andrade

33 Megan Pakulis

Subs (all used)

13 Rhiannon Marshall

15 Kelsey Gentles

18 Jess Sharp

32 Lauren Exley

18th woman (not used)

20 Alex Stimpson

Also in 21-woman squad

4 Emma Kershaw

21 Lucy Eastwood

22 Eva Izumi

Tries: Gentles (20), Andrade (42)

Goals: Marshall 2/2

Sinbin: Renouf (74) – late contact

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Ebony Stead; Valkyrie: Georgie Hetherington

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Aaron Belafonte

Attendance: 954

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6; 0-12, 6-12, 10-12

