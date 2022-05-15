Connor Wynne a model for youth development at Hull FC says Brett Hodgson

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson says the rise of Connor Wynne is an example of the pathway that the club wants to nurture from the Academy to first team.

Hull and East Yorkshire has punched below its weight in player development in recent years, with its two Super League clubs coming together to run a joint Academy, only to close it again four years later and return to having their own set-ups.

The current 30-man England training squad contains just one man from the region – Reece Lyne, a Hull FC product of more than a decade ago who left for Wakefield Trinity. London and Cumbria both boast more members of the England squad.

But the picture was brighter in the recently announced 27-man England Knights performance squad, which included two Hull FC players in Jack Brown and Jordan Lane, plus another of their products in Hull KR’s Jez Litten, and Mikey Lewis, who came through the City of Hull Academy.

Wynne could count himself unfortunate not to be among that group after an impressive season so far, including scoring a hat-trick of tries on two occasions.

But his form has earned the 21-year-old centre a contract extension with the Black and Whites, committing for 2023 with the club having the option to extend the terms to 2024.

“He loves the club. Playing for that jersey and the badge means something to him, which is really important,” said Hodgson of Wynne, who joined Hull in 2016 from Skirlaugh Bulls.

“That’s what we’re trying to instil in all the players coming through the ranks, and he epitomises that.

“We’re investing in a pathway here and Connor is a good example of what we’re trying to produce.

“Since the day I got here, I said I wanted to invest in those young local players and help them earn the right to play in that jersey.”

Wynne is one of eight Academy products to feature for Hull so far this year, while Aidan Burrell, Jacob Hookem and Marcus Walker all did so last year and are currently on the fringes of selection.

“It was an incredibly easy decision for me to extend my contract here,” said Wynne.

“I’m Hull-born and this is my boyhood club, having come through the Academy system, so I’m looking forward to seeing how my career develops over the next few years.”

