Derrell Olpherts says Castleford Tigers backs fighting for futures as contracts run down

Castleford Tigers’ outside backs are competing not just for selection but for contracts next season, according to Derrell Olpherts.

Lee Radford is spoilt for choice in his threequarter line when at full health, with Bureta Faraimo, James Clare, Greg Eden, Jason Qareqare and soon Sosaia Feki competing with Olpherts on the wing alone.

Of those six, only Faraimo and Qareqare are contracted at the Jungle for 2023, while centre Mahe Fonua is hoping to see an option in his deal activated to stay on.

It might be healthy competition for the squad, but it is a battle not just for the present but those players’ futures as well.

“A lot of us are off contract this year, me being one of them,” said 30-year-old Olpherts, who is in his third season at Castleford after having signed from Salford Red Devils.

“We’re fighting for position and fighting for a new contract, because we all want to stay at Castleford next year.

“It’s been driving me to make sure I’m at my best week in, week out. Throughout all the outside backs, we’re fighting for position and some of us are fighting for a contract at the same time.”

Olpherts is keen to stay with the Tigers beyond the end of the year but isn’t getting too concerned about his future.

“I want to be here obviously, but if I’m not, who knows what future will hold for me,” he said.

“I’m not too worried about it because what will happen, will happen. That’s how I see it. I just need to keep doing my job.”

Although it means extra competition, Olpherts is pleased to see Feki back fit with the New Zealand-born, ex-Tonga winger currently on a two-week loan at Featherstone Rovers.

“The two injuries he’s had are very bad ones, so it’s good to see him back and hopefully he can stay fit,” said Olpherts.

Former Cronulla Sharks man Feki has played only one game in two and a half years as a Castleford player but featured for their Reserves the weekend before last, and Radford hopes to learn more about him when he plays for their Championship neighbours.

“It’s really hard to gauge where is in terms of his comeback, hence two good outings for Featherstone should hopefully give us more of an inkling,” said the Tigers coach.

“I saw Feki play 23 minutes at Hull two years ago and I’ve obviously seen him play in the NRL before that, but I’ve not seen enough of him to make a judgement. It will give us that opportunity.”

