York and Castleford enter dual-registration agreement

York City Knights and Castleford have entered a dual-registration agreement for the 2020 season.

It is the third time the two clubs have partnered after similar agreements in 2012 and 2014-15.

York didn’t have a dual-reg partner last year having previously worked with Hull Kingston Rovers, while the Tigers worked with Halifax last year.

Castleford Director of Rugby Jon Wells said: “We are delighted to enter into a dual registration partnership with the York City Knights for the 2020 season.

“With this partnership and the return of the reserve grade system for next season we can ensure playing opportunities right across all ages and experience levels.

“The two clubs will work closely with one another and we feel this will be a benefit to both.”