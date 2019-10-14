Wakefield finalise Green deal

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of Chris Green on a two-year deal.

As first revealed in League Express, the prop joins the club after a loan spell with Wakefield at the end of last season, having previously spent his entire career at Hull FC.

He made almost 150 appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut in 2011.

“I’m really happy to get it sorted,” said Green.

“I enjoyed my time here towards the back end of the year. There’s a good group of lads here and I’m just glad to get it sorted.

“I’m just looking forward to playing out there again in front of all the Wakefield Trinity fans.”

Head Coach Chris Chester added: “To bolster our pack with the permanent signing of Chris Green is great news for us.

“I was really pleased with the job Chris did for us towards the back end of the season. At 29-year-old, he has a wealth of experience but he’s also got his best rugby ahead of him. He made a real impact in his short spell and I’m looking forward to working with him in 2020 and beyond.”