York City Knights re-sign star after serious injury

Championship side York City Knights have confirmed a new one-year contract for Joe Porter.

The forward has made 74 appearances for the Knights but suffered a season-ending ACL injury last July.

Having remained at the club throughout his rehabilitation, Porter has now signed a deal for the remainder of 2022.

And having fully recovered after the eight-month lay-off, he is available to play as soon as this weekend with York hosting Whitehaven in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

“I’m delighted to bring Joe back into the squad,” said York head coach James Ford. “He’s been working quietly on his rehab with our medical and strength and conditioning teams and he has impressed us all with his hard work and dedication to that.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to include Joe in the York team again. Every time he has played for me, he has done so with a tremendous amount of tenacity and endeavour and we speak a lot as a group about not giving up on plays – that typifies Joe.

“I’ve never seen him give up on anything and I’ve really enjoyed working with him previously and I’m sure I’m really going to enjoy working with him again this season, too.”