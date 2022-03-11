Gildart ready for Wests Tigers debut

Former Wigan star Oliver Gildart will have a tough NRL baptism tomorrow, when he makes his debut for the Wests Tigers against Mebourne Storm at CommBank Stadium in a game that will kick off at 8.35am that will be broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports.

And Gildart, who will play alongside his former Wigan team-mate and fellow debutant Jackson Hastings, is looking forward to the experience.

The size of the task facing both players is suggested by the fact that the last time the two sides faced each other, the Storm ran in twelve tries in a 66-16 demolition of the Tigers in round 15 last year.

“It’s a nice easy way into it,” Gildart told The Australian newspaper.

“I wouldn’t like it any (other) way, to get thrown in the deep end and to have a crack. I’m excited, these are the lads I have watched and looked up too. Now I’m out there with them.”

Gildart will be giving away 15 centimetres in height and 11 kilograms in weight to his opposite number Reimis Smith tomorrow, but for Gildart that is nothing new.

“I’ve watched him play in the last few years,” said Gildart.

“I always keep a close eye on my opponents. I’ve come up against big lads all my career, it’s not stopped me so far, it just means a harder night. But I’ll take that as a challenge.

“I’m not the biggest of lads, most lads I’m coming up against me are a lot bigger than me. But I like to think I’m skilful and have a bit of speed so … my game might suit the game here. They are trying to speed things up more and more now. That’s how I like to play my style of footy.”

And Gildart is hoping to break the mould for British imports to the NRL, who have generally succeeded in the forwards but have struggled in the backs.

“It’s true, a lot of lads have come over here and not done very well or gone home early. But I’m my own person. I’ve come here to play. I want to hold down a starting spot and have a good successful career here,” he said.