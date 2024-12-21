York Knights’ Challenge Cup tie rearranged following Hull KR Amsterdam clash

YORK KNIGHTS have confirmed that their Challenge Cup Second Round tie against Keighley Cougars has been moved to Sunday 2 February with a 3pm kick-off.

Hull KR and York are set to play each in Amsterdam on the weekend of January 25/26, but the Knights were drawn to play Keighley in the second round of the Challenge Cup that weekend.

The Amsterdam friendly was arranged a number of months ago in a bid to help grow the sport of rugby league in the Netherlands, but a clash with rugby league’s most prestigious competition initially threw up some questions.

But the Knights and Cougars have been working with the RFL to find a new date – and have now succeeded.

ℹ️ 𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝙀𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙎 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙆𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙀 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 🆚 It has been confirmed that the Knights will travel to Cougar Park on Sunday the 2nd of February for a 3 PM kick-off in the Challenge Cup 2nd Round against @Cougarmania… pic.twitter.com/hC0pPwGpuH — York RLFC Knights (@YorkRLFC) December 21, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast