Ex-Leeds Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski finds new club following release from Super League side

FORMER Leeds Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski has found a new club following his release from the Super League club.

Momirovski left the Headingley outfit at the end of the 2024 season despite still having a year left on his contract with the Rhinos.

However, the former Sydney Roosters outside back was let go, allowing the Rhinos to sign Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo.

Now Momirovski has signed for French side FC Lezignan for the 2024/25 winter season.

On the club’s social media, Momirovski said: “I’m looking forward to getting to Lézignan and having a good second part of the season with the team. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the club’s supporters”.

The club announcement added: “He can evolve into centre and/or half positions. His experience will be a major asset to the green-and-whites in this second part of the season.”

Momirovski scored seven tries in 24 appearances for Leeds during his solitary season at Headingley.

