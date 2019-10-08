York snap up James Green

York City Knights have signed Bradford prop James Green for 2020.

Green, a former Super League player with Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh and Castleford, adds considerable size to James Ford’s pack for next year.

“James will strengthen our forward pack with his experience and metres,” Ford said.

“He has a strong carry in him and his off the ball efforts will help other players go forward. He has the potential to excite our fans.”

“I’m excited to work with James and facilitate his drive to get back to his very best.”

Green added: “I’m looking forward to getting started with a club that’s clearly going in the right direction on and off the field. It’s an exciting time for all involved and I can’t wait to be a part of that in 2020.

“Having met with Fordy and the plan he has laid out for next year made my decision to join the Knights an easy one. I can’t wait to get in for pre-season with everyone and begin that journey of hopefully taking the club one step further.”