Graham to captain England in World Cup Nines

James Graham will captain England in the World Cup Nines.

The St George Illawarra forward will lead the side in the tournament, which takes place on October 18-19.

He will be joined by the likes of Gareth Widdop, Ryan Hall and Elliott Whitehead from the NRL and several Super League players in the 16-man squad.

Salford and St Helens players were not considered as the squad departs for Sydney on the morning of the Grand Final.

England men’s squad: James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons – capt), Tom Burgess (South Sydney), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Williams (Wigan Warriors).