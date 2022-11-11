York swoop for Super League forward as Andrew Henderson builds squad for 2023

YORK RLFC have swooped for a Super League forward ahead of the 2023 Championship season.

Huddersfield Giants prop Jon Luke Kirby has signed a one-year deal at the LNER Community Stadium.

The 24-year-old forward has had previous loan spells with Hunslet and Dewsbury Rams as well as the Knights’ fellow Betfred Championship club Halifax after making his Huddersfield debut in 2019.

On the signing, Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “When I first took a look at our squad, it was evident we had more strength in depth in some positions over others.

“The front row was an area I felt we could ad to, so I was pleased when I discovered Jon was available and willing to take an opportunity with us.

“Injury in the past two seasons has played its part in Jon’s ability to establish himself but he has gainted valuable experience training full-time and playing in the Championship with loan spells at Halifax and Dewsbury.

“I was impressed with Jon when we spoke and the conversation backed up my due diligence that he was honest and a good person.

“He’s an industrious player with a good work ethic. I am very much looking forward to working with him and I’m hopeful we will see Jon improve further in our environment.”

Kirby himself added: “I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started. After speaking to Hendo, I’m confident that it will be a fantastic place for me to play rugby league and I’m really grateful for the opportunity York have given me.

“I think it will be a great place to get back playing and to find some good form. In terms of short-term goals, I’m looking forward to having a good pre-season and working really hard. I’m keen to get myself fit and in good shape to perform in the coming season.

“Long-term, I want to win. I want to do good things with York and win everything that we can possibly win. That will be my attitude week by week.

“I see myself as a player based around hard work and with a strong work ethic. I will be trying to bring that attitude and graft to the team and, fingers crossed, that will bring with it a good pre-season and a big 2023.”

On Kirby’s departure from Huddersfield Giants, the Super League club’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis said: “It is very pleasing for us at the Giants to see Jon get fixed up with such a progressive top line Championship club.

“He has endured dreadful luck with injures over the past couple of years with us but is fully fit and finished the second part of the year strongly on loan at at Dewsbury. He is a superb professional and physically ready to complement what I am sure will be a strong York side.

“I believe Jon will return to the top flight in time and we will be watching his progress with great interest as he has many friends at this club who are all desperate to see him do well for his new club.”