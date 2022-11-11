The best Super League signing heading into 2023 with Hull FC set for major improvement

WITH most Super League clubs having finished their recruitment for 2023, anticipation and excitement is in abundance amongst the rugby league fraternity.

Whilst a number of clubs have recruited heavily, others such as Wigan Warriors and St Helens have signed just two players to build on their fantastic 2022 seasons.

Huddersfield Giants have signed the most players for 2023 with nine including former Giants academy star Jake Connor and ex-St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama, whilst Castleford Tigers have recruited two new halfbacks in the shape of Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop from Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Warrington, meanwhile, have made four signings as well as the three that already joined the Cheshire club midway through 2022 with Matt Dufty, Thomas Mikaele and Matty Nicholson joining early. Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson will also turn out in the primrose and blue in 2023.

But, it’s perhaps Hull FC that have done the best business for next season. With Brett Hodgson at the helm, the Black and Whites finished outside the top six in both of his seasons at the MKM Stadium.

However, with new head coach Tony Smith at the helm, there is great enthusiasm to what 2023 can hold for the Black and Whites.

Add into the mix the signing of Jake Clifford from the Newcastle Knights and it is a recipe for success for Hull.

Just 24 years of age, Clifford started the 2022 NRL season like a house on fire until he found himself, for some reason, on the periphery.

However, his impact will likely be akin to that of Brodie Croft at the Salford Red Devils who enjoyed a tremendous first season in Super League.

For Clifford, there isn’t as much pressure as there is in the NRL and despite Hull fans yearning for success, being alongside former teammate Tex Hoy will help the halfback put his own stamp on the Black and Whites’ squad.

With a full career ahead of him, Hull have perhaps signed Clifford at the right time and he could be the difference between silverware for the East Yorkshire club.