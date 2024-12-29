York Valkyrie hand two-year deals to young prospects

TWO of York Valkyrie’s 2024 stars have been rewarded for their efforts by being handed two-year deals with the club.

Both Izzy Brennan and Evie Sexton stepped up from the Under 19s last season when injuries left coach Lindsay Anfield in need of reinforcements.

Sexton made her first-team debut in July and in total made three appearances, while Brennan debuted against Huddersfield in May the age of 17, and went on to have an influential say in proceedings as York retained the Super League title with a 18-8 win over St Helens in the Grand Final.

Speaking after the victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Brennan told Rugby League World: “You always aim to play in the first team and that is what I have always wanted, so to move up to the first team this year has been like a dream.

“Stepping out onto the pitch and playing with the players I have watched for years, who are now my team-mates, is really strange.

“Even though Tara (Tara Jane Stanley) has been out, she has been helping me loads with my kicking game and the girls in the forwards have been helping me know where I need to be and what I need to do. Having all those experienced girls around me has helped me feel more confident.”