Huddersfield Giants bring in Leeds Rhinos duo

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have handed deals to former Leeds Rhinos academy duo Tilly Davies and Faye Barraclough.

Both outside backs, the pair have become prolific try-scorers for Leeds’ Under 19s side in recent years and will add more firepower to Lori Halloran’s side ahead of the new campaign.

“Both Faye and Tilly are young talents that are keen to learn and develop even further,” said Giants coach Halloran.

“They have slotted straight into the squad, making some good connections already.”

The players are excited by the opportunity they will now face as they prepare to step up to Super League.

“Signing with the Giants is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Davies.

“From the moment I arrived, the team and staff have been incredibly welcoming and inspiring. I’m excited to work alongside such a talented group.

“I’m eager to push myself to become the best version of me, and with the support I’ve already received, I’m confident this season will be strong from start to finish.”

Barraclough added: “I’m really excited and grateful for this opportunity to join the Giants at this stage as the plans they have for the future are really impressive.

“I enjoy how professional and focused everyone is and I hope I can contribute in some way to the progression of the women’s team.”