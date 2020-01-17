Youthful Hull KR squad named for Featherstone clash

Rovers’ major off-season coup Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been named in Tony Smith’s 21-man squad to take on Featherstone.
The New Zealand International will play alongside a younger and less experienced squad including the likes of fellow new recruits Elliot Minchella, Ethan Ryan and Matty Storton.
There’s a number of notable names missing from the line-up including the likes of Kane Linnett, Matt Parcell and Mitch Garbutt, who will miss out on crucial game-time ahead of Hull KR’s home-opener against Wakefield Trinity on January 31st.
The full squad can be viewed below
1. Adam Quinlan
2. Ben Crooks
3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall
7. Jordan Abdull
8. Robbie Mulhern
12. Harvey Livett
13. Dean Hadley
15. George Lawler
16. Dan Murray
17. Kyle Trout
18. Jez Litten
19. Will Dagger
20. Mikey Lewis
21. Owen Harrison
23. Ethan Ryan
25. Matty Gee
26. Will Maher
27. Elliot Minchella
28. Matty Storton
30. Jamie Ellis
31. Ryan Brierley