Youthful Hull KR squad named for Featherstone clash

Rovers’ major off-season coup Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been named in Tony Smith’s 21-man squad to take on Featherstone.

The New Zealand International will play alongside a younger and less experienced squad including the likes of fellow new recruits Elliot Minchella, Ethan Ryan and Matty Storton.

There’s a number of notable names missing from the line-up including the likes of Kane Linnett, Matt Parcell and Mitch Garbutt, who will miss out on crucial game-time ahead of Hull KR’s home-opener against Wakefield Trinity on January 31st.

The full squad can be viewed below

1. Adam Quinlan

2. Ben Crooks

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

7. Jordan Abdull

8. Robbie Mulhern

12. Harvey Livett

13. Dean Hadley

15. George Lawler

16. Dan Murray

17. Kyle Trout

18. Jez Litten

19. Will Dagger

20. Mikey Lewis

21. Owen Harrison

23. Ethan Ryan

25. Matty Gee

26. Will Maher

27. Elliot Minchella

28. Matty Storton

30. Jamie Ellis

31. Ryan Brierley