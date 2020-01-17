Sonny Bill Williams to wear number 21

Sonny Bill Williams has not received a starting jersey for 2020.

Toronto’s cross-code star will wear number 21 next season, with Andrew Dixon and Bodene Thompson retaining their starting back-row jerseys for next season.

Gadwin Springer and Hakim Miloudi have received upgrades in a relatively unchanged set of squad numbers.

Brad Singleton and James Cunningham will wear 18 and 20 respectively after their moves to the club.