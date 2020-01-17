Sonny Bill Williams to wear number 21

Sonny Bill Williams has not received a starting jersey for 2020.
Toronto’s cross-code star will wear number 21 next season, with Andrew Dixon and Bodene Thompson retaining their starting back-row jerseys for next season.
Gadwin Springer and Hakim Miloudi have received upgrades in a relatively unchanged set of squad numbers.
Brad Singleton and James Cunningham will wear 18 and 20 respectively after their moves to the club.
- Gareth O’Brien
- Matty Russell
- Chase Stanley
- Ricky Leutele
- Liam Kay
- Joe Mellor
- Josh McCrone
- Adam Sidlow
- Andy Ackers
- Anthony Mullally
- Andrew Dixon
- Bodene Thompson
- Jon Wilkin
- Darcy Lussick
- Gadwin Springer
- Tom Olbison
- Blake Wallace
- Brad Singleton
- Gary Wheeler
- James Cunningham
- Sonny Bill Williams
- Greg Worthington
- Hakim Miloudi