Sonny Bill Williams to wear number 21

   January 17, 2020

Sonny Bill Williams has not received a starting jersey for 2020.

Toronto’s cross-code star will wear number 21 next season, with Andrew Dixon and Bodene Thompson retaining their starting back-row jerseys for next season.

Gadwin Springer and Hakim Miloudi have received upgrades in a relatively unchanged set of squad numbers.

Brad Singleton and James Cunningham will wear 18 and 20 respectively after their moves to the club.

  1. Gareth O’Brien
  2. Matty Russell
  3. Chase Stanley
  4. Ricky Leutele
  5. Liam Kay
  6. Joe Mellor
  7. Josh McCrone
  8. Adam Sidlow
  9. Andy Ackers
  10. Anthony Mullally
  11. Andrew Dixon
  12. Bodene Thompson
  13. Jon Wilkin
  14. Darcy Lussick
  15. Gadwin Springer
  16. Tom Olbison
  17. Blake Wallace
  18. Brad Singleton
  19. Gary Wheeler
  20. James Cunningham
  21. Sonny Bill Williams
  22. Greg Worthington
  23. Hakim Miloudi