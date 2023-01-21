Zak Hardaker returns to haunt Leeds Rhinos in last-gasp Leigh Leopards win

ZAK HARDAKER returned to haunt former side Leeds Rhinos as his last-minute try ensured Leigh Leopards ran out 14-12 winners at the Leigh Sports Village.

There were plenty of new signings on show for both sides with the likes of Zak Hardaker and Gareth O’Brien appearing for the Leopards and Sam Lisone and Luis Roberts for the Rhinos.

Leigh took the lead in the sixth minute as Josh Charnley crossed from a Ricky Leutele offload to go in at the corner.

A moment of magic took the Rhinos into the lead just before the midway point in the first-half as Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer combined to send away Luis Roberts. Sezer’s conversion made it 6-4 to Leeds.

But, Leigh stormed back into the lead with Leutele before Kruise Leeming dotted down just before half-time to send the Rhinos into the sheds 12-8 up.

Leeds’ Liam Tindall was taken off with injury shortly into the second-half and with both sides making a number of errors, the score remained 12-8 heading into the final stages.

However, the Leopards weren’t about to lay down with Hardaker crossing in the final stages. Ben Reynolds’ conversion sent Leigh into the lead at 14-12.

That meant Leigh lifted the Bev Risman Trophy after a hard-fought win.