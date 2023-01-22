Two more friendly fixtures fall foul of weather conditions as Super League and Championship clubs forced to postpone

THE weather has already produced two cancelled fixtures over the weekend so far, with both Doncaster and York suffering from frozen pitches.

Now, Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Keighley Cougars for Jake Webster’s testimonial has been called off for exactly the same reason.

There had been a pitch inspection this morning and despite Keighley’s best efforts, the game will not go ahead.

It follows Doncaster’s cancellation of their fixture against Newcastle Thunder today as well as York Knights’ game against batley Bulldogs.

Bradford Bulls’ clash against the Huddersfield Giants has also been called off due to a frozen pitch despite the Odsal outfit changing venues to Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium.