Zane Musgrove gives latest on Warrington Wolves future, verdict on Sam Burgess and why he chose the Super League club over rivals

SOMETIMES it takes overseas signings a while to get settled in to a new club.

For Warrington Wolves’ Zane Musgrove, the transition has appeared seamless, with the former St George Illawarra Dragons forward quickly becoming a cult hero at the Cheshire club.

Since joining ahead of the 2024 Super League season, the 28-year-old has made 24 appearances – and he is loving every minute at the Wolves, especially under head coach Sam Burgess.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Warrington so far and the move has paid off,” Musgrove told League Express.

“We have a really good group of staff and players and Sam Burgess is a legend and everyone respects him.

“I have played with him before so I already know what he’s about, what he wants and what he demands of his players.

“He’s got a good balance between being a coach and being one of the boys so he knows when it’s time for business and when to switch off.”

Musgrove has been linked with a move to Super League in the past, but he has always decided to remain in the NRL.

So why did he choose Warrington and does he want to stay before his current contract ends at the end of the 2025 Super League season?

“I have had offers from Super League clubs in the past but it was a no-brainer to go with Warrington after getting to know more about the club and the club’s history.

“I wanted to be a part of what they are building under Sam Burgess – it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I would love to stay at Warrington (beyond 2025). I am really enjoying it, but I’ll let my manager sort out those kind of things and I’ll just focus on my footy.”

Of course, the Wolves came so long to silverware glory in 2024, making it to the Challenge Cup Final only to be beaten by eventual treble-winners Wigan Warriors.

For Musgrove, it’s now a case of learning from those near misses and taking it into next season.

“I think we have to nail those big games when we get there again. We got to the Challenge Cup Final and didn’t play our best.

“We were obviously still in it until very late on and then obviously we had the Super League semi-final at Hull KR.

“We have reviewed it all and took good lessons from those games which we hope to put right.”

