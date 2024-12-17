Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley ranked fourth in best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK

LEEDS RHINOS’ Headingley Stadium has been ranked fourth in the list of best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK.

That’s according to Betway Insider, which, in its annual ranking of rugby union and league venues, has Headingley in fourth, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield and the Coventry Building Society Stadium ahead of the Super League side.

Betway Insider has compiled a list of data, with the average price of accommodation for fans in Leeds £60.96, the distance from the nearest train station as 600 metres, the price of two one-way trips on public transport as £4 and the price of a McMeal or equivalent at £7.60.

The online publication has revealed that Headingley has a 4.6 Google rating and 4,878 Instagram posts celebrating it, whilst there are also 1,633 post-match dining options in the city to choose from.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast