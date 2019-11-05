Zane says Teteva-no to Super League

Zane Tetevano has turned down a move to Super League, according to reports.

The New Zealand international has been linked with a move to Warrington. However, the Daily Telegraph reports that he has decided to stay in the NRL for family reasons.

The 29-year-old will leave NRL Champions Sydney Roosters, despite being a regular this year.

He impressed for the Kiwis in their victory over Great Britain at the weekend, however, it appears that that will be the closes he comes to coming up against Super League personnel in the near future.