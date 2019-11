Bradford Bulls have announced losses in excess of £1.4million in their latest accounts.

The accounts, which run through to January 2019, show total net liabilities of £1,426,587.

It also shows the club suffered a loss of almost £850,000 in the 12 months from January 31 2018 – January 31 2019.

The club was in League 1 in that period, having been relegated the year before following a 12-point penalty.

