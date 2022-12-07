11 Super League players still without a club for 2023 including ex-Castleford Tigers trio and former Hull FC man

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, most top flight clubs have completed their recruitment.

However, there are still 11 players that turned out for a Super League side in 2022 that are now free agents.

Here are those 11:

Ryan Hampshire

Was brought in on a short-term deal by Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford in a bid to strengthen the Tigers’ playmaker options. Suffered a serious ACL injury and now without a club – though he is continuing his rehab with the West Yorkshire side.

James Clare

Left Castleford at the end of 2022 after two spells at the Jungle. Yet to be announced where Clare could be heading for 2023.

Sosaia Feki

Had a disastrous run of injuries in his three years at Castleford where he played just 20 minutes for the first-team over the duration of his contract. Now without a club for 2023.

Tony Gigot

Let go by Toulouse Olympique at the end of 2022 following the French club’s relegation from Super League. Still only 31 with plenty to give in rugby league.

Luke Gale

Signed a one-year deal with Hull FC for 2022 but it didn’t work out at the MKM Stadium and Gale is now left without a club. That being said, interest in the halfback has been high for 2023.

Lloyd White

Played three seasons at Toulouse but now without a club following Olympique’s relegation from Super League. At 34 it may be his last club.

Tinirau Arona

Left Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2022 following seven seasons at Belle Vue. Represented the Cook Islands at the recent Rugby League World Cup but looks most likely to retire.

Maxime Puech

Another victim of Toulouse’s relegation from Super League, Maxime Puech is now a free agent despite spending eight years at the French club.

Cheyse Blair

Left Castleford at the end of his contract, but has now returned to Australia. It looks unlikely that Blair would return to the UK.

Corentin Le Cam

Was surprisingly let go by the Catalans Dragons at the end of 2022 after making 11 appearances for the club in two seasons.

Brad Takairangi

Endured a difficult 2022 in terms of on and off the field and didn’t have his contract renewed at the end of the season.