New Hull FC signing explains why he has joined Super League club ahead of big year under Tony Smith

NEW Hull FC signing Tex Hoy has revealed why he has joined the Super League side following his exit from the Newcastle Knights.

New head coach Tony Smith is set for a big year in charge of the Black and Whites and though it was Brett Hodgson who originally signed the playmaker, Hoy is ready for a big year.

In that respect, the former Newcastle man has revealed that a move to East Yorkshire has taken him out of his comfort zone and that was a big reason as to why he signed on the dotted line.

“It’s been a different change but a good change for me. Personally there’s stuff I’m not used to here. There’s different facilities and the turf is a big one for me,” Hoy said.

“I’m excited for the change and that’s the reason why I came over here, to get out of my comfort zone and experience new things.

“Once I get used to my surroundings I will be fine. I’ve never trained on artificial turf before and there is whole different traction and a hardness to it.”

Hoy also revealed that he has been learning about his teammates and how they play in the short time that he has been at the club so far.

“I had a chat with the physio and went through my body and what can be improved. I’ve come off a long flight and my muscles and joints were tight. He wants to ease me into training.

“I’ve been getting my skill up and learning all the plays as well as the boys with how they train and react. Hopefully I can get on the field for every session after that.”