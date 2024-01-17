Malcolm Alker’s family release emotional statement following the death of former Salford Red Devils captain

THE family of former Salford captain, Malcolm Alker, have released an emotional statement following the death of the 45-year-old.

The news of Alker’s death circulated earlier in the week, with the rugby league fraternity saddened by his passing.

Alker, who was born in Wigan, made his debut for the club in 1997, making 292 appearances between then and 2010, spending his entire professional career with the club.

Named captain in 2000 at the age of 21, he also represented Lancashire in 2002, and he played for England in 2005.

Following the sad news of Malcolm Alker’s passing, members of Malcolm’s family have requested to share the following message.

“In loving memory of our dear brother, a true rugby legend and a champion on and off the pitch.

“His loyalty, kindness and love for his family defined him. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts, our brother. He is the strongest man we have ever known with a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone. Words can’t express our sadness right now. We are beyond proud of all he has achieved.

“Thank you everyone for showing your love.

“Love you forever.

“Melvin, Michael and Marlon.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their sincere condolences to Malcolm Alker’s family and friends.

