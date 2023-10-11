League Express Podcast #12 – Special Guest Gary Hetherington joins the podcast, Super League Grand Final preview and Featherstone Rovers shock exit

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER, Co-host JAKE KEARNAN and special guest Leeds Rhino’s CEO Gary Hetherington.

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington features as a special guest to talk about the Rhino’s season and their club going forward. Mr Hetherington also give his thoughts on this weekend’s Grand Final showdown at Old Trafford between the Wigan Warriors and the Catalans Dragons and Martyn and Jake also discuss some other news around the game including the Featherstone Rovers shock exit from the promotion battle.