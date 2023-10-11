Super League-linked forward exits Gold Coast Titans ahead of potential move

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED forward Joe Vuna has left Gold Coast Titans ahead of a potential move to the northern hemisphere.

A number of months ago, Rugby League Live linked Vuna with a move to Super League, revealing that the forward had been offered to clubs in the UK.

Since then, not much information has hit the media, but with the 25-year-old released from the Titans in news that was confirmed today, it could spark a move halfway across the world.

Vuna was actually born in California, USA before growing up in New Zealand where he made his debut for the Warriors in 2018.

The younger brother of dual-code rugby international Cooper Vuna, Joe moved to the Gold Coast Titans in 2021, but he has only made 11 appearances in three seasons at the club.

Of course, the 25-year-old would count on the quota which would rule a number of clubs out of the equation but others such as St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC still have a vacancy.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.