St Helens star Matty Lees gets ban overturned following successful appeal

ST HELENS star Matty Lees will be free to play for England in their first Test against Tonga later this month following his successful appeal against a one-match ban.

Last night, Lees and Saints went to an Operational Rules Tribunal to challenge the Grade B Shoulder Charge given to the forward in the aftermath of the club’s 12-6 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld this challenge, downgrading the charge to Grade A, and therefore reducing the punishment from a one-match suspension to a £250 fine.

Saints were successful in their appeal, though the same could not be said for Warrington Wolves in their quest to appeal George Williams’ one-match suspension for a Grade B Shoulder Charge in the loss to Saints almost a fortnight ago.

That ban was doubled due to a frivolous challenge which means that England captain Williams will miss the opening two Tests against Tonga.

