12-man Rhinos banish relegation fears

Leeds Rhinos effectively ended their relegation worries tonight, when they easily accounted for the Catalans Dragons, winning 48-8 despite having a man sent off in the second half.

The Rhinos took a 16-point lead in the first quarter of the game with tries from Ash Handley and Rhyse Martin, both goaled by Martin, who also added two penalties.

The Dragons gradually settled into the game and scored their first try on 32 minutes, when Mickael Goudemand went over from a clever pass by Tony Gigot, although some Leeds supporters claimed it was forward, but Gigot added the conversion before Konrad Hurrell was sinbinned just before the interval for a dangerous tackle on Greg Bird, with Gigot adding the penalty to make it 16-8 at half-time.

The Rhinos suffered a blow on 51 minutes when Brad Singleton was shown a red card for a high tackle on Sam Kasiano.

But they extended their lead shortly afterwards when Handley touched down Robert Lui’s kick to the line, with Martin converting, before Richie Myler scored Leeds’ fourth try when he touched down a Brad Dwyer grubber, with Martin’s goal making it 28-8 before he added a penalty shortly afterwards.

Lui scored the Rhinos’ next try, and his first for Leeds, when he touched down from short range, with Martin adding his eighth goal.

Myler then brought up 40 points with his second try that came from a break by Jack Walker, with David Mead being sinbinned for a late shoulder charge on Walker.

Luke Briscoe was the next to score from a great pass by Lui, with Martin adding his tenth goal.

Rhinos: Jack Walker, Luke Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Robert Lui, Richie Myler, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Adam Cuthbertson, Brett Ferres, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin; Subs: Brad Dwyer, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, James Donaldson.

Tries: Handley 2, Martin, Myler 2, Lui, L Briscoe Goals: Martin 10

Dragons: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Arthur Romano, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Greg Bird, Samisoni Langi, Julian Bousquet, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Simon, Kenny Edwards, Matt Whitley, Rémi Casty; Subs: Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Sam Kasiano

Tries: Goudemand Goals: Gigot 2

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express