Wigan hold off enthusiastic Hull KR challenge

Liam Farrell scored two tries for Wigan tonight as the Warriors faced down a determined challenge from Hull Kingston Rovers to win 36-18.

The Warriors took the lead on five minutes through George Williams, whose try was converted by Zak Hardaker, but the Robins replied with a try in the corner by winger Ryan Shaw, who converted his own try.

Wigan took the lead again on 15 minutes through Liam Marshall, converted again by Hardaker. But the Robins equalised again when Ben Crooks caught a kick by debutant Mikey Lewis to touch down, with Shaw again converting.

The second half began like the first, with Wigan scoring early, this time through Liam Farrell, and the Robins replaying almost immediately when Josh Drinkwater chased his own kick to touch down, with both tries being converted for an 18-18 scoreline.

Wigan led again on 57 minutes when Joe Burgess scored his 100th try for Wigan, with Hardaker again converting before Bevan French came off the bench for his Wigan debut.

Tony Clubb then secured the game for Wigan on 70 minutes, barging over for Hardaker’s goal to stretch the score to 30-18, before Farrell went in for his second try.

Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, George Williams, Tommy Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Oliver Partington, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies; Subs: Joe Greenwood, Ben Flower,Liam Byrne, Bevan French.

Tries: Williams, Marshall, Farrell 2, Burgess, Clubb Goals: Hardaker 6

Robins: Adam Quinlan, Will Dagger, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Mikey Lewis, Josh Drinkwater, Daniel Murray, Chris Atkin, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Dean Hadley, Weller Hauraki; Subs: Robbie Mulhern, Owen Harrison, Jez Litten, Kyle Trout

Tries: Shaw, Crooks, Drinkwater Goals: Shaw 3

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express