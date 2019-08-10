Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (8 Aug) online now

After the crowd trouble at Catalans the big question is what should the RFL do by way of punishment, after all the players were as bad as the spectators, were they not?

Huddersfield Giants managing director Richard Thewlis examines the feelings in the camp after their live TV mauling by the Rhinos and the thoughts of what the last handful of games mean to them in avoiding the dreaded drop.

It’s a busy time for leading player agent Graeme Taylor as the clubs begin their swap and swoop campaign as the season draws to a close.

And talking of players, Deon Cross reveals his plans of a journey from Barrow to the big league.

All this and more as Matt Shaw hosts the latest episode of lively debate on Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Catch the first broadcast of Back Chat every Thursday on FreeSports TV.