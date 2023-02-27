WITH the Super League season well underway and the Championship season now heading into round five, the tables are taking shape.
That being said, Australia’s most prestigious league, the NRL, is set to get underway this weekend with a whole host of games being broadcast.
Here are al 12 Super League, NRL and Championship games live on TV this weekend.
Thursday 2nd March
9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 7:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm
Thursday 2nd March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils
Friday 3rd March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:00am New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Friday 3rd March
9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 10:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos
Friday 3rd March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos
Saturday 4th March
1:30am Watch NRL
New South Wales Cup
1:40am Blacktown Workers vs Canterbury Bulldogs Reserves
Saturday 4th March
3:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
4:00am Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Saturday 4th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Saturday 4th March
8:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:35am Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Sunday 5th March
5:00am Sky Sports Arena | 4:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:05am The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters
Sunday 5th March
7:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:15am Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans
Monday 6th March
7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1
Championship
7:45pm Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulldogs
Credit to rugbyleagueontv.com