WITH the Super League season well underway and the Championship season now heading into round five, the tables are taking shape.

That being said, Australia’s most prestigious league, the NRL, is set to get underway this weekend with a whole host of games being broadcast.

Here are al 12 Super League, NRL and Championship games live on TV this weekend.

Thursday 2nd March

9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 7:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm

​Thursday 2nd March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils

​Friday 3rd March

​6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:00am New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

​Friday 3rd March

9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 10:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

​Friday 3rd March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Saturday 4th March

1:30am Watch NRL

New South Wales Cup

1:40am Blacktown Workers vs Canterbury Bulldogs Reserves

​Saturday 4th March

3:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

4:00am Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

​Saturday 4th March

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

​Saturday 4th March

8:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:35am Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

​Sunday 5th March

5:00am Sky Sports Arena | 4:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

5:05am The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters

Sunday 5th March​

7:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:15am Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

​Monday 6th March

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1

Championship

7:45pm Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulldogs

Credit to rugbyleagueontv.com