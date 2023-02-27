Hull FC boss Tony Smith on two injury blows from Leeds Rhinos fixture, potential returnees and team selection admission

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has now been victorious in his two opening games with the Black and Whites since taking over at the MKM Stadium.

Following Hull’s 22-18 win over the Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, Smith revealed two injury concerns as well as giving an update about stars potentially returning.

“(Liam) Sutcliffe was struggling with something, he copped a knock. Jordan Lane came off with a head injury. He’s unlikely to feature next week considering the circumstances,” Smith said.

“Ligi maybe will be back, it’s been a bad one. His dead leg has been a bad one. It’s taken him a while, it took a while to bleed and now all the bruising has come out.

“He is back at it, hopefully fingers crossed with the extra time next week, he will be alright.

“Andre (Savelio) is not far off, but he probably needs to get some more training under his belt. Carlos (Tuimavave) won’t be this week, Mitch (Mitieli Vulikijapani) won’t be far away.

Smith did admit that there will be a few changes made to his side that takes to the field away at Catalans Dragons as the veteran boss tries to keep his squad as fresh as possible for the long season.

“We will make adjustments next week. I can almost guarantee it won’t be the same starting line up and bench next week.

“We will keep rotating them, we will keep them on their toes.

“Sometimes it will be injuries, sometimes it is keeping people fresh, sometimes it is getting people into form.

“There will be all different reasons, the coach will lose some games because of the team that he picks.

“Sorry out there to the supporters but that’s just how it’s going to be. We will put out a team that we think can be winners.”